Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 3.5% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $18,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 467,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,383 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VV traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.51. 166,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,210. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.55. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $187.49 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The company has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

