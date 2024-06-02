Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1,992.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,407 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Motco raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $484.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,333,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132,767. The company has a market capitalization of $439.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $489.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.39.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.