Vectors Research Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Vectors Research Management LLC decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total value of $573,170.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,520,572.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total transaction of $573,170.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,520,572.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,956 shares of company stock valued at $845,787. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE ROK traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.53. 1,698,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,687. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.11 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.59. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 48.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.93.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

