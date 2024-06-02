Vectors Research Management LLC Has $20.21 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 305.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,841 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.4% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $484.62. 5,333,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,132,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $489.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $475.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.39.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

