Vectors Research Management LLC Has $3.78 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Vectors Research Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,605 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,956,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975,462 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,862,000 after buying an additional 2,351,596 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,777.1% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,432,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,056 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,952 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $110,834,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.02. 9,370,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,161,296. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.27. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $62.70.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

