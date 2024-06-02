Vectors Research Management LLC Has $363,000 Holdings in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)

Vectors Research Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC owned 0.05% of CVR Partners worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 500.0% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in CVR Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in CVR Partners by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in CVR Partners by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

CVR Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

UAN traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.79. 15,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CVR Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $94.38.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $127.67 million during the quarter.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.92 per share. This represents a $7.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 97.71%.

CVR Partners Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

