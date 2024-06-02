Vectors Research Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Vectors Research Management LLC reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Seneca House Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 11,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $53.92. 8,083,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,641,711. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.21.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

