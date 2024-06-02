Vectors Research Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBE. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $920,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 169,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,937,000 after purchasing an additional 110,131 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,490,000.
SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.23. 1,722,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,679. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $48.32.
About SPDR S&P Bank ETF
SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.
