Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 271 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Vectors Research Management LLC lowered its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Kroger by 334.3% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 370.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 613.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,889.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $832,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.37. The stock had a trading volume of 9,756,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,425. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $58.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

