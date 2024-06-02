Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,735 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 54,050 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $23,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1,351,680.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 202,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 202,752 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 17,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 17,992 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.15. 38,917,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,823,874. The firm has a market cap of $173.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.61.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Redburn Atlantic raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

