Vertcoin (VTC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $14,359.19

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0687 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $4.78 million and $14,359.19 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,767.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.04 or 0.00683287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.26 or 0.00122858 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008774 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00043458 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.33 or 0.00065422 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.13 or 0.00223009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.83 or 0.00089765 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,508,497 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

