Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Short Interest Down 21.2% in May

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,210,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the April 30th total of 6,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 596,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.
Vicarious Surgical Stock Up 5.9 %
Shares of RBOT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 320,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,677. Vicarious Surgical has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36.
Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vicarious Surgical from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on RBOT
Vicarious Surgical Company Profile
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vicarious Surgical
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.