Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Short Interest Down 21.2% in May

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,210,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the April 30th total of 6,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 596,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Vicarious Surgical Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of RBOT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 320,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,677. Vicarious Surgical has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vicarious Surgical by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth $585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vicarious Surgical from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

