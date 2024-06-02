Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.44.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Get Viking alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VIK

Viking Stock Up 2.7 %

About Viking

Shares of NYSE VIK opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. Viking has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49.

(Get Free Report

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.