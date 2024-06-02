Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.17

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.17 and traded as high as $6.18. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 77,245 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.62%.
About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
