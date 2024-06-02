Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.17

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.17 and traded as high as $6.18. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 77,245 shares traded.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 252.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares during the period. RPO LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. RPO LLC now owns 61,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 14,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

