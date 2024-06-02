Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Warwick Investment Management Inc.

Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,441 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $21,020,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,631,147 shares of company stock valued at $557,995,354 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.76. 27,632,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,044,958. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.34 and a 12 month high of $65.90.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.