Wanchain (WAN) Reaches Market Cap of $52.21 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $52.21 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,018,999 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

