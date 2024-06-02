Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L) Insider Sells £1,212,500 in Stock

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) insider Neil Rodol sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 485 ($6.19), for a total transaction of £1,212,500 ($1,548,531.29).

Warpaint London Stock Performance

W7L stock opened at GBX 504 ($6.44) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 456.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 403.70. Warpaint London PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 230 ($2.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 528 ($6.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £389.79 million, a PE ratio of 2,800.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Warpaint London Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This is a boost from Warpaint London’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Warpaint London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on W7L shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Warpaint London in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 550 ($7.02) target price for the company.

About Warpaint London

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

Featured Stories

