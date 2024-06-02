Warwick Investment Management Inc. Buys 819 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 5.8% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $19,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $450.71. The company had a trading volume of 55,941,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,292,710. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $460.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $440.53 and its 200-day moving average is $424.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

