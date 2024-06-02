Warwick Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,403,000 after purchasing an additional 26,985,803 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,778,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982,232 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,972,000. Finally, Oikos Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Oikos Holdings LLC now owns 1,908,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,600,000 after purchasing an additional 992,700 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.27. 3,007,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,243,750. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The company has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day moving average of $58.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

