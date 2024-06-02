Warwick Investment Management Inc. Has $293,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 17.9% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 237.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.6% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 30,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,769,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock traded up $6.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $374.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,332,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,964. The company has a market capitalization of $104.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $397.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.48. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.92.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

