Warwick Investment Management Inc. Invests $202,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.54. 10,341,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,878,583. The company has a market cap of $388.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $168.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,320 shares of company stock worth $25,535,744. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

