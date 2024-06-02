Warwick Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.9% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

EFA stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.18. 19,932,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,640,629. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.60. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $81.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

