Warwick Investment Management Inc. Takes $234,000 Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Ventas by 151.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VTR traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,466,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.51, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently -947.32%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

