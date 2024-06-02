Warwick Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.24.

Boeing Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $4.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,774,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,812,500. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.68. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

