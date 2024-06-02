Wells Fargo & Company Trims Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Target Price to $250.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $325.00 price target (down from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $234.44 on Thursday. Salesforce has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $281.80 and its 200 day moving average is $275.97. The stock has a market cap of $227.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,171,467.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total transaction of $3,249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,171,467.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total value of $1,130,892.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,170,076.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 638,070 shares of company stock worth $182,912,726. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 104.9% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 31.6% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,479 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 20.5% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,077 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 34,837 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

