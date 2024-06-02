WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Cut to “Hold” at Baird R W

Baird R W lowered shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.17.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $179.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $122.30 and a 12 month high of $195.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.74.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WESCO International will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. WESCO International’s payout ratio is presently 13.74%.

In other news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $852,923.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WESCO International news, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $90,861.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,457.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $852,923.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,760,312 shares of company stock valued at $304,565,784 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in WESCO International by 2,583.9% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 765,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,040,000 after buying an additional 736,616 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,404,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in WESCO International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,169,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in WESCO International by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in WESCO International by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

