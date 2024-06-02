WESCO International’s (WCC) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their neutral rating on shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $195.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $200.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on WESCO International from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on WESCO International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.17.

WESCO International Stock Performance

Shares of WCC opened at $179.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.11 and a 200 day moving average of $166.74. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $122.30 and a 12 month high of $195.43.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $852,923.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,304 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $852,923.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total value of $836,999.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,253,922.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,760,312 shares of company stock valued at $304,565,784 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

See Also

