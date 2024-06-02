Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund (NYSE:PAI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.95

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.95 and traded as high as $12.01. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund shares last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 13,855 shares traded.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 145,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 738,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 27,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

