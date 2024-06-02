Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund (NYSE:PAI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.95

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.95 and traded as high as $12.01. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund shares last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 13,855 shares traded.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
