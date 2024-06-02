Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Short Interest Down 19.9% in May

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,500 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the April 30th total of 561,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,495.0 days.

Wolters Kluwer Price Performance

Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $153.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.70. Wolters Kluwer has a 1-year low of $111.91 and a 1-year high of $161.33.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

