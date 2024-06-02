World Mobile Token One Day Volume Tops $1.43 Million (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $177.50 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get World Mobile Token alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00053195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00010914 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00017910 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00012342 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00006752 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000974 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,875,904 tokens. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Mobile Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase World Mobile Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for World Mobile Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Mobile Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.