Wynn Macau, Limited (WYNMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 4th

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0817 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th.
Wynn Macau Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:WYNMY opened at $9.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.66. Wynn Macau has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $10.79.
About Wynn Macau
