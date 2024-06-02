Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:BHYB) to Issue Dividend of $0.32

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:BHYB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.318 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BHYB stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $53.47. Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $50.16 and a 52-week high of $54.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.37 and a 200-day moving average of $53.48.

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (BHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of Ba1/BB+ through B3/B-. The fund places little restrictions on duration or maturity.

