Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank OZK in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Bank OZK’s current full-year earnings is $6.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS.
Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $406.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $41.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $34.24 and a 52-week high of $52.36.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the third quarter worth $10,788,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,252,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $667,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth about $56,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 26.13%.
Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.
