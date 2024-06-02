Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Henry Schein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $5.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.73.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $69.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.21. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

