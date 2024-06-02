Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of News in a report released on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for News’ current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for News’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NWSA. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie raised News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, News has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

News Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $27.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.53 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.66. News has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. News had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On News

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in News during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News in the third quarter worth $253,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in News by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,203,000 after acquiring an additional 62,805 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in News by 1,732.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 91,610 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in News by 321.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,155,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,171,000 after purchasing an additional 880,977 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

