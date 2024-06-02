Zacks Research Weighs in on Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.61. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $11.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.28 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.50 EPS.

CRL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $282.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.27.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $208.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $275.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

