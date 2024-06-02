ZClassic (ZCL) Hits Market Cap of $566,830.20

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. ZClassic has a market cap of $566,830.20 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0610 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00049259 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00039030 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00013647 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

