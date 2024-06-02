Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,201 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $21,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $980,646,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $176,219,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,953,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,564,000 after purchasing an additional 600,804 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 214.7% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 824,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,662,000 after purchasing an additional 562,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 27,671.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 479,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,605,000 after purchasing an additional 477,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.1 %

Zoetis stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,088,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,119. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.70.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.