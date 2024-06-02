Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Acquires £54,297.60 in Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) insider Gary McGrath bought 9,696 shares of Zotefoams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.15) per share, with a total value of £54,297.60 ($69,345.59).

Gary McGrath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Gary McGrath sold 10,000 shares of Zotefoams stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 543 ($6.93), for a total value of £54,300 ($69,348.66).

On Wednesday, May 8th, Gary McGrath sold 1,649 shares of Zotefoams stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 432 ($5.52), for a total transaction of £7,123.68 ($9,097.93).

Shares of LON ZTF opened at GBX 562 ($7.18) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 427.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 375.12. Zotefoams plc has a 52 week low of GBX 258.55 ($3.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 595.20 ($7.60). The stock has a market capitalization of £273.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,957.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Zotefoams’s payout ratio is 3,684.21%.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; and Ecozote foam for plastic products that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

