Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Acquires £54,297.60 in Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) insider Gary McGrath bought 9,696 shares of Zotefoams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.15) per share, with a total value of £54,297.60 ($69,345.59).
Gary McGrath also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 28th, Gary McGrath sold 10,000 shares of Zotefoams stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 543 ($6.93), for a total value of £54,300 ($69,348.66).
- On Wednesday, May 8th, Gary McGrath sold 1,649 shares of Zotefoams stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 432 ($5.52), for a total transaction of £7,123.68 ($9,097.93).
Zotefoams Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of LON ZTF opened at GBX 562 ($7.18) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 427.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 375.12. Zotefoams plc has a 52 week low of GBX 258.55 ($3.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 595.20 ($7.60). The stock has a market capitalization of £273.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,957.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.25.
Zotefoams Increases Dividend
Zotefoams Company Profile
Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; and Ecozote foam for plastic products that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zotefoams
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Zotefoams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zotefoams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.