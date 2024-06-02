Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 70.63% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZS. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Zscaler from $310.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zscaler from $214.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.85.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zscaler
Zscaler Price Performance
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler
In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,674,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Zscaler by 463.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 24,514 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,810,000 after acquiring an additional 129,090 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zscaler
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.