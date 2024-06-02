Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)'s stock had its "strong-buy" rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price would indicate a potential upside of 70.63% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZS. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Zscaler from $310.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zscaler from $214.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.85.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $169.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.70. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $128.12 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61.

Zscaler last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,674,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Zscaler by 463.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 24,514 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,810,000 after acquiring an additional 129,090 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

