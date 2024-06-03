1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Short Interest Up 11.0% in May

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the April 30th total of 2,190,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,097. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.19 million, a P/E ratio of -81.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $379.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter worth about $682,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,010,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,070,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 8.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLWS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

