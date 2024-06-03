12,500 Shares in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Acquired by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000. DaVita makes up about 0.4% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DVA. UBS Group increased their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.67.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVA traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.04. The stock had a trading volume of 511,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,835. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.43. DaVita had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

