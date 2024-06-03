12,650 Shares in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Bought by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Phreesia by 1,987.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Phreesia by 5,462.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Phreesia by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia Price Performance

Shares of Phreesia stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $18.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 46.81% and a negative net margin of 31.87%. The firm had revenue of $101.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PHR. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Phreesia from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PHR

Insider Activity at Phreesia

In other Phreesia news, insider Janet Gunzburg sold 2,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $65,551.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,971.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Phreesia news, insider Janet Gunzburg sold 2,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $65,551.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,971.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $28,300.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 135,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,296.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,467 shares of company stock worth $1,895,776 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.