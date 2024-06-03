15,517 Shares in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS) Acquired by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $640,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,757,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter worth $857,000. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on WS shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Worthington Steel from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Worthington Steel

In other news, Director Carl A. Nelson, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $370,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,658.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Worthington Steel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WS traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.43. 6,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,259. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.55. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $40.15.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $805.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.80 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

