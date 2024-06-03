1607 Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,209,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,100 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up approximately 9.9% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.04% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $141,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,644,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,291,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,738,000 after acquiring an additional 872,492 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,792,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 660.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 851,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,360,000 after acquiring an additional 739,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 117.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after acquiring an additional 691,096 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $69.34. 2,784,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,959,408. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $72.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

