1607 Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,140,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund were worth $9,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSI. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 777,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 480,813 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 310.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 212,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 161,038 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 933,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 68,645 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.60. 221,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,104. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $4.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

