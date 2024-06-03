1607 Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)

1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,355,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust accounts for about 1.7% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust were worth $23,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGI. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 566,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust alerts:

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

NYSE IGI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.94. The stock had a trading volume of 30,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,710. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.00.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

(Free Report)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.