1607 Capital Partners LLC Has $12.13 Million Position in Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET)

1607 Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,690 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.13% of Central Securities worth $12,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. S&CO Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Securities by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Central Securities by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Central Securities by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 210,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in Central Securities in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Securities in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,180,000. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Central Securities alerts:

Central Securities Price Performance

NYSE:CET traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $42.94. The stock had a trading volume of 17,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,978. Central Securities Co. has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $43.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.26.

Central Securities Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Securities

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

In related news, VP Andrew J. O’neill bought 800 shares of Central Securities stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.13 per share, for a total transaction of $32,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,433.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 1,600 shares of company stock worth $64,403 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.