1607 Capital Partners LLC Purchases 201,753 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 280.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,753 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTT. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 550.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BTT stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.55. 92,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,207. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $21.64.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

