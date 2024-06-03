1,720 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC

Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,720 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $35,100,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 448,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Seldon Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 4,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total value of $8,368,015.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,556,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total value of $8,368,015.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,701,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,908 shares of company stock worth $54,521,562. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock traded down $7.73 on Monday, reaching $568.71. 679,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,409. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.30 and a 1 year high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $629.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $623.94. The company has a market cap of $158.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.41.

Read Our Latest Report on INTU

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.